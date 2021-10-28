News

Premiere: Dylan Meek Share New Video For "Sweet Summer"





Dylan Meek has been a prolific collaborator for years, playing with jazz legends, huge names in R&B and hip hop, and his brother, Big Thief’s Buck Meek. In the midst of it all, he’s somehow also found space to craft his own solo career, debuting in 2013 with his first solo album, And When. Like his brother, he’s a talented multi-instrumentalist, but Dylan’s music gravitates towards soul, R&B, and jazz for inspiration.

Next year he’s back with his long-awaited sophomore album, All I Need, and ahead of the release he’s shared the lead single from the record, “Sweet Summer.” Today he’s shared the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Sweet Summer” is a sweet end-of-summer jam, with velvety falsetto vocals, finger-snaps, and breezy melodies aplenty. Meek’s vocals enlace together in soulful harmony while he also provides the gentle synth bass groove and gorgeous swelling keys. But, it’s not completely a one-man show, as the track also gets a shot of life in the second half with a searing guitar solo from Dylan Day. As the days get colder, if you’re looking for one final breath of summer joy, Dylan Meek provides.

Meek says of the song, “Summer time is a bright and rich season of sunlight and heat. In my experience, it has the most vivid qualities, and I personally dedicate this Anthem to summer love and the joy it brings.”

Check out the song and video below. All I Need is out next year and Meek has another new single, “Shining Stars,” coming tomorrow, October 29th.

