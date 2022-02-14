News

Premiere: Dylan Meek Shares Early Stream of New Album 'All I Need' All I Need Coming February 18th





Later this week, neo-soul singer/songwriter Dylan Meek is back with his latest solo album, All I Need. Meek has already spent years as a prolific musical chameleon, moving between the worlds of jazz legends, hip hop chart-toppers, pop arena tours, and even collaborating with his brother Big Thief’s Buck Meek. Standing in contrast to his history as a collaborator, All I Need is Dylan Meek’s most self-assured step into his own music and sound.

It is the product of three years of meticulous construction, with Meek writing, producing, and engineering the record. He even played nearly all the instruments himself. The resulting album is completely and irrevocably his own, a document of a singular creative mind set loose to run free and create. The full album is out Friday, February 18th, but you can get an early listen to the record below, premiering with Under the Radar.

Fittingly for Valentine’s Day, All I Need is envisioned as a meditation on love in all its aspects, and each song captures a new facet of love, whether innocent, sexual, tender, romantic, or chaotic. Soaring strings introduce the record in suitably cinematic fashion, a gorgeous prelude that transitions effortlessly into the velvety soul grooves of “Sweet Summer.” The following tracks, “Let’s Dance” and “Shining Stars” are soulful hymns to dance and deep primal love, layering funk grooves and disco rhythms amidst Meek’s angelic falsetto. They also deliver some standout instrumental highlights, such as the synth-laden dance beat and electrifying sax solo that close out “Let’s Dance.”

“Without You” is the record’s achingly romantic ballad, featuring the return of the intro’s filmic strings. The track also offers the last respite before the album closes on the three-part odyssey of “All I Need.” Part I begins as a smooth neo-soul jam, while Part II sees Meek ascending to dizzying R&B heights. Finally, the record ends with its most adventurous moment, the tremendous jazz maelstrom of “All I Need (Part III).” The record’s final track encapsulates all of Meek’s ambition and dizzying talent in a whirlwind 9-minute suite, closing the record in a dazzling fashion.

Meek says of the record,

“This album means so much to me. I put a lot of love, intention, and energy behind it. It is a Love Opus: and carries with it, many forms of love.

Summer Love, Playful Love, Joyful love, Sentimental love, Gentle Love, Gritty Love, All encompassing raw and chaotic Love

In my opinion:

Love is a dynamic feeling. It comes in all forms and lives in its own power. Love is one of the most powerful things. It is more than a definition: It is a feeling. Love can be the will to live, the will to grow, the will to never give up.”

Check out the full album below. All I Need is out everywhere on February 18th.

