Premiere: Ed Prosek Shares New Single “If I Die”

Berlin-based singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Ed Prosek has built his name on blissful and intimate indie folk, most recently with his 2020 EP, Flesh and Blood Pt. 2. Since then he’s shared a handful of new singles earlier this year, including “The Other Side” and “The Garden.” Tomorrow Prosek is sharing his latest track “If I Die,” but you can get an early listen to the song below, premiering with Under the Radar.

“If I Die” is another sampling of Ed Prosek’s warm arrangements and velveteen vocal talents. Gentle keys intertwine with fingerpicked acoustic tones, steady percussion, and sweet vocal melodies, making for an intimate track full of preternatural earthen beauty. Running through the track, Prosek traces a world of otherworldly lyricism. Yet he also grounds the track’s lyrical mysteries in moments of undeniable heartfelt emotion, such as in the track’s plaintive chorus一“And if I die, before I wake, I pray that all in the end is forgiven.”

Prosek says of the song, “‘If I Die’ at its core is a love song that tries to describe the perspective and intransigence of two characters: One a statue, the other a painting,” explains Ed. “Their superficial differences make them appear as if they’re opposites, but from the right distance they’re more alike than not.” He continues, “I originally wrote the chorus to this song for another artist, but immediately fell in love with it and greedily never even showed it to them! I guess what they don’t know can’t hurt them!”

Check out the song below. “If I Die” is out everywhere tomorrow via SCOLA Records.