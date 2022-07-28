News

Premiere: Eerie Wanda Shares Single and Video “Long Time” Eerie Wanda’s Third Album, Internal Radio, To Be Released September 23 via Joyful Noise

Photography by Anna Tadic



Today, Under the Radar premieres “Long Time,” the second single from Eerie Wanda’s (aka Marina Tadic) upcoming Internal Radio album. Internal Radio, which releases on September 23 via Joyful Noise, is the follow-up to Tadic’s delightful 2019 sophomore album, Pet Town. “Long Time” was preceded by Internal Radio’s first single, “Sail to the Silver Sun,” which was released in late June.

The Netherlands’s based Tadic prefers to leave her songs open to the listener’s own interpretation, but of “Long Time” she shares, “generally it’s about letting go of certain things in your life. Sometimes you learn that some people or experiences are no longer contributing to your growth.” During the COVID-19 lockdown, Tadic relocated from the city of Nijmegen to a small village near the border of Germany. The song’s many layered vocal loops and samples create a palpable sense of longing as well as the lyrical description of what was left behind. Tadic says, “there is definitely a longing to belong somewhere. Humans are complex beings. On one hand we want to belong somewhere and feel a sense of home. On the other we want freedom and adventures.”

“Long Time,” along with the balance of Internal Radio was recorded in Tadic’s home studio, post her relocation. Legendary producer and Joyful Noise label mate, Kramer, traveled to the Netherlands to put the finishing touches on what Tadic had assembled. The single starts with a series of Tadic’s vocal loops that create a percussive hook before softly launching into a hypnotic swirl of piano, sampled cello and other effects. “It’s just a two chord song,” Tadic shares. “I’ve been working with loops and samples and building songs with my voice, because I feel like you can go anywhere with your voice.”

The song concludes with an almost swaggering series of vampy “yeahs” that seemingly don’t match up with the song’s themes of loss and longing. Tadic explains, “It’s kind of like, “I used to care about this, and now I don’t and I’m feeling good again.” For a three minute dream woven pop song, “Long Time” covers a lot of sonic and thematic ground. It feels a microcosm of Tadic’s own journey during the last few years, where timetables have felt stretched out. “I moved here a year and a half ago, but if you were to ask me I feel like I’ve been here for four years.” Rest assured that Internal Radio will tick many more boxes for Eerie Wanda fans and newcomers, but “Long Time” serves as a freshly paved and winding path into what Tadic has been creating for the past several years. (www.eeriewanda.cargo.site)

