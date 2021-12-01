News

Premiere: Ehiorobo Shares New Single “Fun & Torture” ft. Isa Reyes New LP Joltjacket Is Out December 10th via Grind Select

Photography by Gab Bonghi



Next week, eclectic singer/songwriter Ehiorobo is sharing his new LP, Joltjacket, the latest entry in his growing catalog of expansive and genre-blurring projects. Over four years in the making, the record takes inspiration from the worlds of jazz, rap, R&B, and psych rock, blending them together with the poetic highs and lows of Ehiorobo’s own life experiences.

Ehiorobo has already teased his return this summer with three standalone singles, (“Jay Ventura”, “Bloodsports” & “Munstar”) as well as the record’s two lead singles, “Pool” and “City Morgue.” Today he’s back with the album’s third single, “Fun & Torture,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Fun & Torture” is a slow-burning track, steadily building from a sparse guitar instrumental into a lush cinematic expanse, tinged with ambient production, strings, towering synths, and blazing guitar lines. With no drums to be found in the mix, Ehiorobo crafts a floating celestial odyssey, given shape and form by his stirring vocal performance. Slowly, the soulful R&B ballad gives way to a dramatic psychedelic climax, with Isa Reyes coming in on the second half for an otherworldly feature.

As Ehiorobo describes, “‘Fun & Torture’ is a slow-boiling pop / cinematic R&B ballad about the duality of pain and pleasure in romantic relationships sung as a duet with Isa Reyes (ex. collaborator of Kota the Friend, MICHELLE) with co-production from Bickle and Professor Caveman. Through the instrumentation of lush D’Angelo-esque soulful electric guitar layers, bass-lines, string sections, synthesizer pads, various ambiance, sub-bass, lead electric guitar melody, and no drum sounds, I would say it resembles a D’Angelo ballad produced by Tyler the Creator; sweet, sultry, sophisticated, imaginative, quirky and electrifyingly grand.”

Check out the song below. Pre-order Joltjacket, out on December 10th via Grind Select.

