Premiere: Elenowen Shares Early Listen of New Album ‘Say I Don’t Scare You’

Nashville-based duo Elenowen is back later this week with Say I Don’t Scare You, the pair’s fourth full-length album. The record is envisioned as a conversation between bandmembers Josh and Nicole Johnson, finding them exploring hard truths and fighting to hold on to the love they have for each other. It’s an intimate picture of the pair’s marriage, set against the earthen folk rock and resonant harmonies fans have come to love. The full record is out this Friday, November 5th, but today the band has shared an early listen of the album, premiering with Under the Radar.

There’s a warm intimacy running throughout Say I Don’t Scare You as the listener is witness to soaring melodic highs and darkly textured lows. As Josh Johnson explains, “There are themes of losing sleep, escaping in dreams, keeping faith and losing faith, dealing with anxiety, and ultimately asking questions that we’re afraid to ask because it may warrant the person you’re asking to run away.”

The record opens in rocky territory from the beginning on “Let It All Go,” with Josh confessing, “Here we go again, can’t get it right / Still on the same side, stuck in the same fight / Going nowhere / Here we go again.” The record sees the two navigate the fraught terrain of love with honesty and grace. Together, they explore dark and insular corners, like the driving guitar licks of “Nightmare Lover” and the solitary piano balladry of “Lost At Sea.” Elsewhere though, the pair shine with uplifting melodies and starry-eyed lyricism, as on “Believer” and the closer “Up From Here.” Amidst it all, they conjure drama-laded guitar solos, swelling and soaring harmonies, and moments of quietly melodic folk pop, all coming together for a touching portrait of love and hope. After all of the record’s questioning and anxiety, Elenowen ends the record on a point of quiet assurance, noting that “We can only go up from here.”

Check out the full album below, out everywhere on November 5th.