Premiere: Elly Kace Shares New Video For “See” Nothing I see means anything Out Now





Today Brooklyn singer/songwriter Elly Kace has shared her debut full-length record, Nothing I see means anything. The concept album sees Kace for the first time exploring the sounds of pop, finding new inspiration in the lost of control brought on by quarantine. Kace is best known as an award-winning opera singer, but the pandemic forced a massive shift for her personally and professionally. In the midst of lockdown, Kace retreated inward and began exploring new musical possibilities.

As she describes, “Nothing I see means anything woke me up to the limitations I place on myself. It feels so good to get honest and listen to my creative energy without worrying about doing things ‘right’, fitting in boxes, or mourning how things “should” be. I hope it offers something liberating.” The full album is out today, and along with it Kace has shared a new video for “See,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On “See” Kace explores emotive art pop, recalling Kate Bush’s ethereal vocal stylings and contemplative lyricism. Insistent synth percussion drives the song forward, while Kace conjures layers of soaring celestial vocals, enlacing into a dense maze of melody. Kace navigates through this maze, with her lyrics searching for healing, absolution, and safety. The result is beautiful and haunting in equal measure, while the accompanying video dramatizes this same search for meaning with quick cuts and close-ups.

As Kace shares, “‘See’ is about feeling trapped and lost. Trying to find self-love while sliding back into confused, tangled patterns of thought- thoughts that usually begin with “they should/shouldn’t”. In the music, I wanted this unrelenting beat that has a feeling of inescapable low-level anxiety- stuck in the web of lies trying to navigate a way out of the puzzle of everyone else’s business. The lyrics in the chorus shift from “I wish you could see me clearly” to “I wish I could see me clearly”- I tried to arrive back at the truth that we can not save each other, we can only save ourselves. We usually are the ones trapping ourselves. But before we can really feel that truth, we have to own and love the confusion and the victimhood around it, so it can change. Basically- feeling all the feelings, all the way.”

Check out the song and video below. Nothing I see means anything is out now.

