Premiere: Emerson Snowe Debuts New Single “Frankenstein” New EP Out Later This Year On Liberation Records

Photography by Miriam Marlene



Brisbane singer/songwriter Emerson Snowe has returned with his newest single, “Frankenstein,” premiering with Under the Radar. Snowe’s latest single follows his 2019 debut EP, That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll, the success of which took him overseas on tours with King Krule and GUM. Snowe also spent the intervening years finding his place in the fashion world, including walking in at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris 2020. With “Frankenstein,” Snowe debuts the next step in his musical journey, the first taste of his forthcoming EP due out later this year.

With its quirky synth leads and jangly pop sound, “Frankenstein” immediately confirms Emerson’s Snowe’s talent for catchy hooks hasn’t dulled. Hints of brass horns add an upbeat additional harmony to the track, but beneath the rush of memorable pop melody Snowe plays into the tragic undertones of the Frankenstein story. He weaves themes of self-doubt and heartbroken frustration, culminating in him begging to be brought back to life, akin to the titular monster. The accompanying visual features colorful cut-out animation from LA-based creative Joe Sams and Snowe himself made up as Frankenstein’s monster.

Emerson Snowe says of the song, “‘Frankenstein’ was the last track written in this soon to be released collection of songs. I wrote it in 30 minutes after a friend listened to a batch of my music and said that it had given them life. I had become lost with myself and who I thought I was meant to be. Once people in your life fall away and you’re left with yourself, you can be as self-aware as you want to be - but you’re gonna realise sooner or later you have no clue who you are. I had moved from one addiction onto another. This track, although it was written very fast, holds a lot of weight into who I was at that time. A time of self-isolation, not sleeping until midday the next day, and gripping onto any ego I thought I had at all.” Check out the song and video below.