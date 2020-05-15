News

Premiere: Emile Mosseri “Suddenly Temple” from ‘Homecoming’ Soundtrack Full score for Amazon Original Series will release digitally from Lakeshore on May 22

On May 22nd, Lakeshore Records will release the digital soundtrack for Homecoming—Music from the Amazon Original Series. It features the show’s score which was composed by Emile Mosseri, known for the music he composed for last year’s acclaimed The Last Black Man in San Francisco. You can pre-save the album here.

We’re excited to premiere “Suddenly Temple,” one of the score’s spotlight tracks. It’s a lush and evocative orchestral track, with persistent strings that lend it a tension that mirrors the show’s ominous, thriller vibe. It brings to mind for us a modernized take on Bernard Herrmann’s classic Hitchcock scores—it’s no surprise to learn that Herrmann was on the composer’s mind. Mosseri nails the 21st Century update:

“Composing for Homecoming Season 2 was both a challenge and an absolute joy,” says Mosseri. “For Season 1 they had beautifully put together licensed score from film noir giants like Bernard Herrmann and Michael Small among others. It was an exciting challenge to write music that felt nostalgic, classic and in line with the show’s feel but also modern, reimagined in my own voice and with my own themes.”

You can click here to read Mosseri’s in-depth conversation with our Keeping Score columnist, Charles Steinberg, about Last Black Man in San Francisco and his approach to scoring.

Amazon’s suspense thriller revolves around the mysterious Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the “Homecoming Initiative.” The second season of Homecoming will star Janelle Monáe as a woman who wakes up with total amnesia on a rowboat adrift on a lake; it will debut on Amazon Prime Video starting on May 22nd. (Season one is already available on the service for your binge-watching needs.) You can watch a preview trailer for the upcoming season below:

