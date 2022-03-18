 Premiere: Endearments Shares New Single “Heartbreaker” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Premiere: Endearments Shares New Single “Heartbreaker”

Debut EP, Father of Wands, Out Everywhere Now

Mar 18, 2022 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Rita Iovine
Bookmark and Share


Last year, fans of dream pop were introduced to Brooklyn newcomers Endearments with their debut EP, Father of Wands. Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Marksson started Endearments from the ashes of Brooklyn synth pop duo Saint Marilyn, beginning the project as a solo showcase for his crystalline songwriting. However, this year Endearments are back with new music and a fresh line-up, with Marksson now joined by drummer Will Haywood Smith and guitarist Anjali Nair as full-time band members.

Accompanying the new line-up, the band have also shared a new single, “Heartbreaker,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Heartbreaker” is possibly the band’s most sweeping effort yet. The band takes their new wave influences to new arena-ready heights, carried by shimmering synths, effects-laden guitars, and a potent pop hook. Yet, Marksson’s production and recording also add a warm analog element to the track, capturing the feel of a lost ’80s classic in all of its homespun glory. What’s more, the track is also a stellar showcase of the band’s newfound chemistry, with Marksson delivering an impassioned vocal performance while Smith and Nair hold down the song’s expansive instrumental.

Marksson explains of the track’s lyrics, “‘Heartbreaker’ is about going through the motions in a relationship you know is over,” explains Marksson. “The part of the song that hits me hardest is the chorus—I should have told you that I don’t want to love you anymore. It’s about coming to terms with what you need before you really feel it.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere today.

Endearments · Heartbreaker


Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent