News

All





Premiere: Endearments Shares New Single “Heartbreaker” Debut EP, Father of Wands, Out Everywhere Now

Photography by Rita Iovine



Last year, fans of dream pop were introduced to Brooklyn newcomers Endearments with their debut EP, Father of Wands. Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Marksson started Endearments from the ashes of Brooklyn synth pop duo Saint Marilyn, beginning the project as a solo showcase for his crystalline songwriting. However, this year Endearments are back with new music and a fresh line-up, with Marksson now joined by drummer Will Haywood Smith and guitarist Anjali Nair as full-time band members.

Accompanying the new line-up, the band have also shared a new single, “Heartbreaker,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Heartbreaker” is possibly the band’s most sweeping effort yet. The band takes their new wave influences to new arena-ready heights, carried by shimmering synths, effects-laden guitars, and a potent pop hook. Yet, Marksson’s production and recording also add a warm analog element to the track, capturing the feel of a lost ’80s classic in all of its homespun glory. What’s more, the track is also a stellar showcase of the band’s newfound chemistry, with Marksson delivering an impassioned vocal performance while Smith and Nair hold down the song’s expansive instrumental.

Marksson explains of the track’s lyrics, “‘Heartbreaker’ is about going through the motions in a relationship you know is over,” explains Marksson. “The part of the song that hits me hardest is the chorus—I should have told you that I don’t want to love you anymore. It’s about coming to terms with what you need before you really feel it.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere today.