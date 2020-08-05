News

Premiere: Enis Rotthoff - “Under Plastic” from The Sunlit Night soundtrack New film stars Jenny Slate, Gillian Anderson, and Zach Galifianakis; OST releases August 7

We're pleased to premiere "Under Plastic," a standout track from composer Enis Rothoff's score for The Sunlit Night, now playing on Apple TV. The Sunlit Night - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released digitally by Scoring Records on Friday, August 7.

You can listen to the track below:

To craft the film's soundtrack, Rotthoff went for an interesting combination of string orchestra, synthesizer, and vintage instruments, creating a sound that straddles the space between retro and contemporary.

"We wanted to portray the inner journey of our characters with music," says Rotthoff of his score. "Instead of composing for the beautiful scenery in Norway we focused on creating intimate moments of inspiration and the beauty one experiences from the inside when feeling in touch with nature, oneself and other people."

This is not the first time Rotthoff has worked with director David Wnendt, having previous scored 2015's Look Who's Back and 2013's Wetlands. Rotthoff also recently scored the wild Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe.

The Sunlight Night follows an aspiring painter (Jenny Slate) who travels from NYC to Norway in hopes of reinvigorating her creative juices. She runs into another New Yorker in the small village where she's staying, and a Viking Chief (Zach Galifianakis) who may not be as legit as he claims. You can watch the trailer for the movie below.

