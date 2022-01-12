News

All





Premiere: Erin Rae Shares New Single “Cosmic Sigh” New LP Lighten Up Coming February 4th via Thirty Tigers/Good Memory

Photography by Bree Marie Fish



Next month, Nashville singer-songwriter Erin Rae is set to release her cathartic sophomore album, Lighten Up. The record sees Rae expand her kaleidoscopic cosmic country sound outwards into the worlds of psych folk and Laurel Canyon pop, burnishing her songwriting with sweeping orchestral arrangements. The full record also features drums, guitar, and background vocals from Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Jenny O., The Deep Dark Woods) and guest appearances from Kevin Morby, Ny Oh, and Meg Duffy of Hand Habits.

Rae has already shared three singles from the forthcoming record and today she’s back with her fourth, “Cosmic Sigh,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Cosmic Sigh” is a fitting name for Rae’s latest single; the track feels like finally letting go of all that weighs deeply on your heart, stepping from deep melancholy into a world of color. Rae says that the song came to her on an unseasonably warm day in mid-winter, and the track perfectly captures that same feeling of warmth and hope. The cinematic strings swell and sigh as if they belong in an early Disney movie, while Rae’s vocals shimmer like a beautiful mirage. Meanwhile, her lyrics trace a hopeful tribute to change and new phases of life, finding peace and resolution as the strings build into a panoramic climax of pop beauty.

As Rae describes, “For me, “Cosmic Sigh” is telling the story of the turning point in healing, in which you start to see the light at the end of the tunnel, or hope that a new way of living is starting to feel more comfortable; that life is expanding. Something I have learned many times now is that when things start to change, even for the better, it can be intimidating and uncomfortable. The familiar ways of operating, though harmful or painful, can try and draw you back in for a few rounds. Two steps forward, one step back. “Cosmic Sigh” is about the fortitude within; the commitment to have faith in the unknown, and stay the course the intuition is hinting at, and eventually, hopefully, trusting oneself.”

Check out the song and accompanying visualizer, directed by Wrenne Evans, below. Lighten Up is due out February 4th via Thirty Tigers/Good Memory.

<p>