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Premiere: Esther Kohl Shares New Single “Godziller” Listen to the Track Below

Brooklyn-based indie singer/songwriter Esther Kohl has spent the last several months releasing a string of new singles teasing her forthcoming full-length album. Last year, Kohl shared her debut EP, Dukes Up, and her latest singles have seen her expanding upon that record’s classic pop leanings. After the haunting folk shades of “Volition” and the gauzy Cocteau Twins-esque sheen of “Head to Toe,” she shared a string of new tracks evoking jagged-edged grunge and alt rock ‘90s touchstones. Tracks like “Wet Dream” and “Is It Worth It?” lined her sardonic lyrics with buzzsaw guitars and gutteral bass tones while still retaining a sharp melodic edge. Today, Kohl is back with another new single, “Godziller,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Godziller” opens on a bulldozing guitar line, which Kohl quickly dresses up in digitized industrial drums and squalling ripples of distortion. The track boulders forward in this mode, shot through with dramatic, abrasive textures. However, while instrumentally it is a pounding gut punch, Kohl’s vocals come packed with hooks and her lyrics feel tongue-in-cheek and playful. She casts herself as both a slasher villain and destructive city-sized kaiju, matching the energy of the lyrics with enough distortion to level everything in her path.

Kohl says of the track, “A little while ago, I heard a rumor that I had broken into this guy’s apartment. That’s a wild thing to hear about yourself when it’s not true. So I started to imagine how I looked through this guy’s eyes: he clearly saw me as this huge force of destruction, so, naturally, I wrote a song where I am a monster destroying the city.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.

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