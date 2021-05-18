News

Premiere: Evolfo Shares New Single “Let Go” Site Out Of Mind Coming June 18th Via Royal Potato Family

Photography by Wil Fyfordy



NYC psych seven-piece Evolfo made their debut in 2017 with their first full-length record, Last of the Acid Cowboys. Now, four years later, the band are evolving their tripped-out psych rock sound in new directions with a sophomore record, Site Out Of Mind. Their sophomore record is a psych opus in the truest sense of the word, composed of improvisatory one-takes and replete with science fiction tropes and intense psychedelic explorations. The band are back with another taste of the new record with their new single, “Let Go,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Whereas the previous single “Strange Lights” explored a fuzzed-out garage psych side to the band, “Let Go” instead is less gritty and more cosmic, settling into a mellow groove colored by vintage organs and languid guitars. In many respects, the track acts as a throwback to the days when this brand of acid-fried psychedelia was the cultural zeitgeist but the band’s chemistry and willingness to experiment brings a fresh element as four of the seven members take on vocals. Bandmember Rafferty Swink took the lead on writing, producing, and singing on the track, saying, “Let Go is my sonic love letter to Shuggie Otis. His influence on me is so undeniable.”

Check out the song below as well as the accompanying music video, an animated journey through a flipbook Swink illustrated himself. Evolfo’s sophomore album, Site Out Of Mind is out June 18th via Royal Potato Family.

