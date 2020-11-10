News

All





Premiere: Falcon Jane Debuts New Song “Feelings” Faith Is Out November 13 On Darling Recordings





Falcon Jane, led by singer/songwriter Sara May, has released their latest track, “Feelings,” the fourth and last track ahead of the release of their sophomore record Faith. With the follow-up to the band’s 2018 debut, Feelin’ Freaky, May draws the listener along a journey of self-discovery. They preserve elements of the wistful and charming style of their debut, self-labeled by May as “plez-rock,” but continue down darker passages as the listener delves into May’s guarded inner world.

“Feelings” invites you into this inner world with a laid-back blues feel as May explores a rekindled love. The song is an honest reflection, finding both May and her partner as changed people. The time apart forces her to reckon with her past and her own walls. She sings, “I lost my faith in my feelings / I lost faith in the way that I learned to love / All my layers, they’re coming undone / Shred the paper, pull the plug.” Yet, she also finds an innocent joy in the rekindled love, singing, “Forgot all our hard feelings / Forgot all of our grief.”

The song displays an aching diaristic honesty through May’s emotive vocals and reflective lyrics. Enlacing with May’s enchanting vocals are some meandering guitar lines, courtesy of Branson Giles, that burst into fiery soloing in the latter half. It is a hypnotic combination that brings out both an easygoing late-summer groove and an unvarnished beauty.

May says of the track, “To me, “Feelings” has always felt like a diary entry, or a love letter. It's cheesy, raw, and almost uncomfortably honest. It's all about falling in love, specifically with someone you never expected to. Someone you might even have previously told yourself you would never fall for again. And yet here we are.” Check out the track below and listen to Faith, out November 13 on Darling Recordings.