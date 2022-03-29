News

Premiere: Farees Shares New Video for “Bad Apples” New LP Blindsight Is Out June 3rd via Rez’Arts Prod.

Photography by Raffaele Serra



Tuareg neo-funk producer, multi-instrumentalist, activist, and singer/songwriter Farees has had a prolific few years, releasing his twin LPs, Border Patrol and Both Sides of the Border, in 2020. After the guitar-heavy spoken-word protest anthems of those records, Farees is continuing that prolific streak with another pair of new records, Blindsight and Galactic Africa, both set to release on June 3rd of this year. The latter sees Farees exploring Afrobeat and dance music, while the former continues the evolution of his groove-centric neo-funk and spoken word.

Farees has already shared the album highlight “Bad Apples” as a single, and today he’s back with the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Bad Apples” Farees once again turns his gaze to the world and industry he inhabits, tearing at its foundations of hypocrisy, brutality, and greed. He calls out fellow musicians and revolutionaries who have bought into the incentives and rewards of a broken system, delivering his lyrics rapid-fire spray of biting criticism. He insists “I won’t bite no apple / From the tree of evil / ‘Cause I ain’t no sellout / You can’t buy my spirit.” All the while, Farees pulls at strains of fiery blues guitar, white-hot funk grooves, and darting hip hop flows, enlisting MC and bandmate Rocky P. to join in on his spoken word meditations.

Farees says of the track’s video, “I’ve said it many times. I don’t wanna be part of a poisoned system. We need to plant new trees. We can’t keep picking apples from the same rotten tree. With the video, I think we are making that very clear. We might end up having different opinions, but at least we’ll have informed ones, instead of some ignorant BS. Get informed y’all.”

Check out the song and video below. Blindsight and Galactic Africa are due out June 3rd via Rez’Arts.

