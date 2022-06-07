News

All





Premiere: Fashion Club Shares New Single “Phantom English” Debut Solo LP Scrutiny Out June 17th via Felte Records

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Over the years, Pascal Stevenson has made her name playing with a number of L.A.’s indie rock heavy-hitters, including Moaning, Girlpool, and Cherry Glazerr. Later this month, she is set to step out from behind the scenes for the first time with her upcoming debut solo album as Fashion Club, Scrutiny.

The bones of the record first formed on Moaning’s 2018 European tour, but didn’t truly take shape until Stevenson returned home and got sober, beginning a period of deep self-reflection. In turn, that reflective period shaped the contours of the songs as Stevenson dove into the world of art pop, drawing inspiration from artists like Kate Bush or Brian Eno. Scrutiny occupies a similar niche, marrying indelible pop songwriting with a dreamlike exploratory edge and balancing otherworldly delights with the tactile impact of pop.

Stevenson teased the record earlier this year with their early singles “Feign For Love” and “Pantomine,” and today she has shared an early listen to the record’s third and final single, “Phantom English,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Phantom English” sees Stevenson once again pulling off a deft balancing act at the fringes of indie pop. The track’s echoing bass and dramatic drumming almost pull the track into the world of post punk, yet Stevenson’s subtly catchy melodies and bright starbursts of synths wrench it into an intriguing middle ground. The results feel immense and cinematic, full of art rock elegance and enrapturing beauty.

Stevenson says of the song, “This is a song about being surrounded by people but still feeling lonely. It’s about how you can feel so isolated even amongst your closest friends if you’re not in the right place mentally. That feeling of isolation can affect your behavior and your attitude and can kind of create a cycle that’s hard to pull yourself out of. It’s something that’s easy to fall into when you’re touring a lot.”

Check out the track below. Scrutiny is out everywhere on June 17th via Felte Records. Stevenson also has upcoming tour dates with Shamir. See those below.

TOUR DATES

8/4 - Seattle @ Tractor Tavern

8/5 - Vancouver @ Biltmore Cabaret

8/6 - Portland @ Doug Fir Lounge

8/16 - Las Vegas @ The Space