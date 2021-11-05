News

Premiere: Fauvely Share Video for “Florida” New LP Beautiful Places Is Out Now

Photography by Aaron Ehinger



Dream folk outfit Fauvely shared their new album, Beautiful Places, earlier this year, sharing their dreamy reflections in their first full-length LP. Led by singer/songwriter Sophie Brochu and rounded out with Dale Price on lead guitar, Dave Piscotti on drums, and Phil Conklin on bass, on their debut the band conjured gauzy shoegaze melodies, filtered through heartfelt folk balladry. One of the highlights came with their track “Florida” and today the band is back with an accompanying video for the song, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Florida” is a majestic dream pop ballad, full of evocative vocal melodies from Brochu and soaring guitar lines. The band’s instrumental conjures visions of both a dreamy beachside rendevous and a swirling storm, switching effortlessly between ethereal beauty and towering drama. The accompanying video equally captures this dichotomy between light and dark, with Brochu framed either in the warm glow of morning light or the shadows of the night. For the video, the band paired with director Simon Davies, a longtime friend of Brochu.

As he explains, “Sophie and I’s friendship blossomed from working together in restaurants. If you ask me what I do professionally, I will say I’m a chef. Before I chose to cook, however, I was an aspiring musician and filmmaker. This project has allowed me to revisit that past as well as presenting a new challenge in life. This is the first and perhaps my only time filming and producing a music video and I am so honored that Sophie put her trust in me to help her put this song to imagery. The vision, collaboration, and whole production process came together in a beautiful and seemingly effortless way and at the foundation of that is a story of two friends working together to create something special.”

Brochu says of the video, “I don’t think anyone could have captured the meaning of this song quite like Simon. When we started brainstorming the video in early 2020, I threw out some ideas that I wasn’t sure we would be able to achieve. Simon not only said yes to everything, but he then figured out how to execute. Gear, lighting, technique—he did it all, while also putting forth his own vision and creative direction. We’ve been friends for years and Simon has been a huge support of Fauvely. This video is equally a huge creative undertaking as much as it is the result of an important friendship.”

Check out the song and video below. The full LP, Beautiful Places is out now.

