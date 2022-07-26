News

Premiere: FES Shares New Video for "Chew" Debut Album With Regards From Home Is Out Now Via Small Pond Records





Earlier this year, UK indie trio FES (formerly Flat Earth Society) released their debut album With Regards From Home. First envisioned as an EP, over quarantine the project took on a new life, becoming the band’s most complete and ambitious creative statement yet, and acting as a stellar introduction to their mathy guitar pop. Following the record’s release, the band are back today with a video for the record’s album opener, “Chew,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Chew” acts as a rollicking introduction to the record, carried by tangled webs of guitar, off-kilter shifting rhythms, and addictive pop harmonies. Vocalist Pollyanna Holland-Wing delivers a passionate vocal performance as drummer Tom Holland-Wing and bassist Matthew West lock into a sharp danceable groove, showing off the band’s tremendous instrumental chemistry. Meanwhile, Pollyanna’s lyrics prove to be equally enrapturing, examining a period of searching and longing along with a tangled relationship to food and healthー“Wait ‘til you / Wait ‘til you / Wait ‘til you go back to how it was / Eat all your superfoods / There’s nothing better for you / For me / For this to be everything you ever needed / It must be true.”

Commenting on the track, vocalist Pollyanna Holland-Wing said: “‘Chew’ is our only song in Drop D tuning. It was the first song that kickstarted the writing for our debut album With Regards From Home. Prior to finishing ‘Chew,’ we had a somewhat lengthy creative dry-spell. This track set the tone and precedent for the rest of the album, which led us to believe it would work well as the album opener. I wrote the lyrics for ‘Chew’ over a month and most of the content encapsulates my feelings during that time, my relationship with food being a big part of that. We employed the Foley technique @ 02:13 where you can hear us and our friends chatting at the pub.

All the footage for the video for Chew was shot over our UK/EU tour with Standards in May. It was mainly filmed in Bristol, Liverpool, Cardiff, London, Belgium, France and Luxembourg, which I then put together and edited myself.”

Check out the song and video below. With Regards From Home is out now via Small Pond Records.

