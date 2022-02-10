News

Premiere: Fieh Shares New Single “Rosalie” New LP In The Sun In The Rain Due Out March 4th via Jansen Records

Photography by Jonathan Vivaas Kise



Norwegian neo-soul collective Fieh shared their debut album, Cold Water Burning Skin, back in 2019, cementing their groove-laden blend of jazz, R&B, and soul. Next month they’re set to return with their sophomore LP, In The Sun In The Rain, due out March 4th via Jansen Records. The band’s latest effort expands their horizons past the world of groovy funk and soul, blending their sound with experimental and orchestral touches.

After sharing early singles “Telephone Girl” and “Grendehus Funkadelic” last year, the band returned this year with their latest single, “Allthetimeevenwhen.” Today they’re back with a fourth and final single, “Rosalie,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Rosalie” tells the story of a girl trapped out at sea, seemingly dark material for a disco funk track. Yet, Fieh expertly balances the dark lyrical material with an irresistible instrumental foundation, built on rubbery basslines and sharp guitar grooves. Meanwhile, frontwoman Sofie Tollefsbøl delivers a twinkling ethereal vocal performance, adding an otherworldly sheen to the track before the track launches into its horn-drenched climactic moments.

As the band explains, “[The track is] about a girl in a difficult situation who clearly needs help. But no one takes responsibility to help her, and she just ends up floating around like a small boat on a vast ocean. She feels that the world won’t care if she burns up and disappears from the face of the earth. Andreas (Rukan, bassist) provides the fundament for the song with a disco bass line on the verses, while we go more Kate Bush-like on the chorus.”

Check out the song below. In The Sun In The Rain is due out March 4th via Jansen Records.