Premiere: Field Guides Share New Single “Margaret” New LP Ginkgo Out June 24th via Whatever’s Clever

Photography by Caleb Bryant Miller



Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Benedict Kupstas heads up indie outfit Field Guides. Backed by a rotating cast of collaborators, Kupstas has crafted a densely layered and literate style, one that contains genre-bending multitudes. He first debuted in 2014 with his first record, Boo, Forever, and followed in 2019 with This Is Just A Place. This summer, he’s set to return with another record, Ginkgo, featuring contributions from members of The War On Drugs, Adeline Hotel, Public Practice, and Stars Like Fleas.

Kupstas introduced the record earlier this year with its lead single, “Salmon Skin,” and today he’s shared another new single, “Margaret,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Margaret” is another stunningly arranged single, conjuring both haunting beauty and serene introspection. Like much of the full album, “Margaret” is on its surface stripped back and pastoral, yet is brimming with a delicately layered soundscape just beneath. The track’s stark indie folk acoustic core is bolstered by fractured noise-filled production, colored by overlapping layers of synths, glockenspiel, dreamy harmonies, and a lovely horn arrangement. The effect feels like a sprawling forest, one that initially seems vacant but is teeming with untamed life.

About the song, Benedict shares: “I surprised Rachel Housle and Nico Hedley (who collaborated on this album) with this song while we were in the studio. In the past, it’s been fruitful to try recording a song or two before the band has a chance to fully learn and rehearse them, and I think/hope this is a testament to that. Nico and I wanted a bluesy, lilting horn arrangement, and Aaron Rourk and Adam Robinson delivered. And Cf Watkins’s harmonies give me shivers.

The lyrics are partly inspired by the story of Margaret Fuller, the 19th-century transcendentalist writer and women’s rights activist, as related in Maria Popova’s fantastic book Figuring. And the bridge references some quotes from Walter Benjamin. It also digs into my complicated Catholic upbringing. I always love how subtly a shift in tense or a homonym swap can alter the meaning of a chorus, how the gap between an ‘is’ and a ‘was’ can hold a whole world of whispered meaning.”

Check out the song and video below. Ginkgo is out June 24th via Whatever’s Clever.

