News

All





Premiere: FINKEL Debuts New Single “Bleach Vial” Featuring UK Grime Artist Kamakaze The Song Is The Duo’s Second Single From Their Forthcoming Record Sick 2020





Jane and Brian Spencer, the two musicians behind the indie electronic duo FINKEL, have released their newest track, “Beach Vial.” The band’s new single is their second from their forthcoming project, Sick 2020. Released fresh off of the final presidential debate, the song is a document of the failings of the US system, from consumerist excess, to economic and racial injustice, to the botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic. UK grime artist, Kamakaze features with a biting verse connecting the failures of the UK as well.

The track opens with a stomping synth line as FINKEL sings in unison, “More, More / It's only me so don't I need more.” As the duo lampoons American consumption they connect it explicitly to the lockdowns, as Jane Spencer sings “Lets open it up so we can make / More more.” The refrain of the track gets even more direct as FINKEL instructs listeners to “Wash it down with a bleach vial,” a pretty obvious reference to Trump’s disinfectant comments. The electronic pulse of the song only gets stronger with the refrain as FINKEL’s delivery gets more insistent before shifting towards a percussive distorted bridge then, just as quickly, returning back to the groove of the verses. UK grime artist Kamakaze takes these issues to a broader stage with his verse, speaking to racial justice, referencing state-sponsored violence in the Middle East, and recognizing his own homeland’s complicity.

The accompanying video is a simple concept, following FINKEL as they skateboard around their local neighborhood. However, the film grain and colorful animations give the long take its own visual flair. The instrumental bridge marks a similar shift in the video as the song. The animation turns darker with the landscape burning and the sky turning dark, before shifting right back to the sunny day with the verse. That match between the motion of the animation and the song’s percussive rhythms creates a simple yet engaging congruity for the video.

The duo says of the track, “This song could only be birthed from the year 2020.” They go on to quote the track’s refrain, “Watching your fate through a blue light, this don't feel right, burned in open daylight. Grab your flag, hit the scene, and wash it down with a bleach vial.” Check out the song and video below.