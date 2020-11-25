News

Premiere: Finn Matthews Debuts New Single “Clouds” Watch The Accompanying Video Below





Rising pop and R&B artist Finn Matthews has released his newest single, “Clouds,” premiering here with Under the Radar. Matthews is coming off of the success of a steady stream of recent singles, including “Low Key” and “IDK,” and a feature on Rick Ross’ newest single, “Pinned to the Cross.” All of which introduced new fans to his chilled pop delivery and groove-based R&B. Since moving from New Jersey to Los Angeles as 16 to pursue music under his mentor, Rihanna and Usher songwriter Elijah Blake, Matthews has been steadily improving, bringing new depth to his skills as a guitarist, writer, and producer on his tracks.

“Clouds” opens on spacey synths, punctuated only by Matthews’ guitar licks and youthful vocals. The minimalist mode slowly builds as touches of 808s add a chilled nocturnal beat. However, with the chorus, the instrumental bursts into brilliant color, shifting into a blissful daydream. It is a brief, but quite satisfying piece of pop delight, carried by Matthews’ rich and polished vocal talents.

The video also effortlessly captures the dreamy vibe of the music with it’s vibrant neo-psychedelic color palette and hazy visuals. It mirrors the transition the track undergoes, beginning on a late-night drive before cutting into a love-induced daylit dream. With "Clouds" Matthews adds to his growing list of satisfying singles, showing himself to be a brilliant new voice to follow in the pop world. Check out the song and video below.