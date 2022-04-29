 Premiere: Fonteyn Shares New Single “Savannah” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 29th, 2022  
Premiere: Fonteyn Shares New Single “Savannah”

Trip the Light Fantastic Is Out August 12th via Born Losers Records

Apr 29, 2022 By Caleb Campbell
This summer, UK singer/songwriter Fonteyn is set to share her upcoming debut record, Trip The Light Fantastic. Her debut record centers around Fonteyn’s playful and theatrical songwriting, inspired by the sweeping melodies of ‘70s Laurel Canyon and pop touchstones like Carole King and Todd Rundgren.

The full album is out on August 12th via Born Losers Records, and accompanying the record’s announcement Fonteyn has also shared a new single, “Savannah,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As Fonteyn describes, “Savannah” is “a song about retrospect and letting go.” But rather than a plaintive emotional ballad, the track is a piece of sunny ‘70s piano pop. Fonteyn’s vocals are glossed with a vintage melodic sheen, bolstered by honeyed harmonies, and an effortlessly playful feel. Though nostalgic retrospectives often come tinged with an undercurrent of heartbreak and longing, “Savannah” is filled with irresistible joy, offering a dose of fluttering melodies perfect as the early days of summer approach.

Check out the song and video below. Trip the Light Fantastic is out August 12th via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the record here.



