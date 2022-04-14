News

Premiere: Forever Honey Shares New Single “Number One Fan” More Music Out This Year via Better Company Records

Photography by Rita Iovine



Forever Honey is a new Brooklyn-based jangle pop outfit, composed of Liv Price on lead vocals and guitar, Aida Mekonnen on lead guitar and vocals, Steve Vannelli on drums and keys, and Jack McLoughlin on bass and production. The band began virtually in the spring of 2020, debuting with their EP, Pre-Mortem High. At long last, they broke out into their local live show circuit last year, just in time for the release of their single “Satellite.” Today they’re back once again with their latest single, “Number One Fan,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Unsurprisingly, while under quarantine Forever Honey were doing the same thing everyone else was一spending an unhealthy amount of time on Tik Tok and Instagram. “Number One Fan” was born out of those hours spent scrolling and all of the mind-numbing “content” we are inundated with online. Price’s vocals imitate the steady monotony of life as seen through a screen, with a static melody line and chugging reverb-laden guitars. Meanwhile, with the chorus, the band’s trademark airy springtime feel comes floating back in on a bed of dreamy synths. Together, the band crafts an effortless placid daydream, only to break the jangly haze with the driving bursts of indelible melodic bliss that bring the track to a close.

The band says of the track, “’Number One Fan,’ in particular, is our least abstract/most literal song, lyrically. The entire thing is about scrolling through Instagram and seeing the highlights reel from everyone’s life. You know people, deeply, in the least meaningful ways; you fall in love with the least accurate version of someone.”

Check out the song and video below, out now via Better Company Records.

