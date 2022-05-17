 Foyer Red Shares New Single “Flipper” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 17th, 2022  
Foyer Red Shares New Single “Flipper”

Listen to the Track Below

May 17, 2022 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Jonathan Schenke
Brooklyn-based outfit Foyer Red came out last year with their debut EP, Zigzag Wombat, debuting their wonderfully chaotic style of art punk. Though their EP was the band’s first time in a proper studio, their debut came bursting with irrepressible energy, jagged melodies, and dynamic songwriting. Today, the band are back with their first new single of the year, “Flipper.”

“Flipper” is another enthralling entry into the band’s catalog of wild compositions. The track sees the band vacillating between winding indie rock melodies, wiry guitar-driven passages, and a gnarled distortion-laden climax. It all comes bolstered by unpredictable tempo shifts, dizzying overlapping vocals, and an irresistible lyrical sensibility that combines the everyday with the surreal (“I’m having sunny-side-up dreams that I can’t undo / Licorice twists in my personal bliss”). That dynamism and imaginative songwriting have quickly confirmed Foyer Red as one of the most promising and entertaining new voices in indie rock.

Lead singer Elana Riordan explains of the song, “‘Flipper’ is a song we’ve been playing around with for a while now, but has more recently grown into itself. The song is kind of disjointed in its short, disconnected sections and in the way its subject vacillates between “reality” and a dreamt-up post-apocalyptic world. It takes on a satirical persona who drones on dramatically about hunger; the kind of silly girl (me) who goes to the bodega to buy more rolling papers and hangs out for a long while looking at snacks, waiting for something to happen. When I see the ending of the song, it is rust-red desert; it is cracked, scorched Earth, with yet again, no consumables! In its big, chaotic ending, the song’s narrator finds rage and strength, in a way that will protect her for millions of years.”

