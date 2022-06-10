News

Premiere: Francesca Louise Shares New Single “Odyssey” Listen to the Track Below





Indie folk singer/songwriter Francesca Louise makes sighing melancholic folk tinged with stark instrumentals and soulful songwriting. She made her debut in 2020 with her first EP, Melancholic Antidote, and returned earlier this year with a pair of new singles, “For Michael” and “Second Time.” Today she’s back with another new effort, “Odyssey,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As Louise describes, “Odyssey” was born out of pandemic-era turmoil, with Louise feeling overwhelmed and drained by a traumatic event. “Due to this unexpected and traumatic event, I was forced to confront the effects that the pandemic was having on people’s mental health, and it brought me back to my own struggles with mental health too,” she explains. “I guess the song is a cry out for answers and poses questions that we all ask at some point in our lives, questions that we were desperate to hear the answers to at such a desperate time in our history.”

However, from that turbulent creative process, Louise crafted a work of sweet catharsis and contemplative beauty. Intimate fingerpicked guitar and gently swelling harmonies guide the song, with ornate keys and soulful percussion building the track slowly into an intoxicating climax. Lyrically, Louise reflects on the pains of life, longing for peace and meditating on the beauty of the cosmos:

“This world you see /Wasn’t made for you or me /But a countless number, a countless number of stars /Spinning ‘round us like Jupiter and Mars.”

By the end, the track offers the listener a pure and pensive comfort. It is the kind of song that invites you to sit and rest with it, forgetting your troubles for a few minutes of bittersweet folk euphoria.

