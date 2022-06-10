Premiere: Francesca Louise Shares New Single “Odyssey”
Listen to the Track Below
Indie folk singer/songwriter Francesca Louise makes sighing melancholic folk tinged with stark instrumentals and soulful songwriting. She made her debut in 2020 with her first EP, Melancholic Antidote, and returned earlier this year with a pair of new singles, “For Michael” and “Second Time.” Today she’s back with another new effort, “Odyssey,” premiering with Under the Radar.
As Louise describes, “Odyssey” was born out of pandemic-era turmoil, with Louise feeling overwhelmed and drained by a traumatic event. “Due to this unexpected and traumatic event, I was forced to confront the effects that the pandemic was having on people’s mental health, and it brought me back to my own struggles with mental health too,” she explains. “I guess the song is a cry out for answers and poses questions that we all ask at some point in our lives, questions that we were desperate to hear the answers to at such a desperate time in our history.”
However, from that turbulent creative process, Louise crafted a work of sweet catharsis and contemplative beauty. Intimate fingerpicked guitar and gently swelling harmonies guide the song, with ornate keys and soulful percussion building the track slowly into an intoxicating climax. Lyrically, Louise reflects on the pains of life, longing for peace and meditating on the beauty of the cosmos:
By the end, the track offers the listener a pure and pensive comfort. It is the kind of song that invites you to sit and rest with it, forgetting your troubles for a few minutes of bittersweet folk euphoria.
Check out the song below, out everywhere now.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Francesca Louise Shares New Single “Odyssey” (News) — Francesca Louise
- Sinead O’Brien on “Time Bend and Break the Bower” (Interview) — Sinead O’Brien
- Shearwater - Watch the “Empty Orchestra” Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our New Interview (News) — Shearwater
- Premiere: King of Foxes Share New Video for “Only Here On Loan” (News) —
- Frequent David Lynch Collaborator Julee Cruise Dies at 65 (News) — Julee Cruise, David Lynch, Angelo Badalamenti
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.