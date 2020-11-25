Premiere: frigidkitty Debuts New Single “World To Save”

News

Lexington Kentucky based singer/songwriter Kim Conlee, a.k.a. frigidkitty, is releasing her debut single, “World To Save,” premiering with Under the Radar. Though “World To Save” is the first single from Conlee’s upcoming album Indulgence, some of the songs themselves can be traced as far back as fifteen years ago. Taking on the witchy vibe of Stevie Nicks, the art pop of Kate Bush, and the fractured psychedelic folk of Mazzy Star, Conlee constructs her own world on Indulgence, one that has been over a decade in the making.

“World To Save” is the first introduction to that world, a folk-tinged singer/songwriter track with a plaintive and fragile beauty. Backed by wistful acoustic guitar and touches of watery synths, Conlee narrates the slow dissolution of a failed friendship. Conlee explores the changing priorities and complicated feelings that result in two people drifting apart with honesty and precision Opening on the evocative imagery of rainfall, she notes that “I haven’t spoken your name in a very, a very long time / You don’t even know that I’ve changed / Nothing now like I used to be / You don’t know my exes names / You know nothing / Of me.” Yet, despite the frustration that tinges the lyrics, Conlee sounds forlorn delivering a touching vocal performance that carries with it both the love and the heartbreak of the relationship.

Conlee says of the song, “World To Save” reflects upon the pain and disappointment of a failed friendship. Life changes, people move, convictions are compromised, miscommunication abounds! Can a long-distance friendship endure through all of it? Is anyone to blame if it doesn’t? Distance makes the heart grow fonder, but does it make relationships stronger?” With “World To Save” frigidkitty has created a stirring and intimate introduction to her artistry. Check out the song below and look for Indulgence, out December 18 on Desperate Spirits.