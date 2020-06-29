News

Premiere: Ganser Share Video for New Track “Emergency Equipment and Exits” Just Look at That Sky Due Out July 31 via Felte





Chicago-based rock quartet Ganser have shared their new self-directed video for their track "Emergency Equipment and Exits," off of their forthcoming LP Just Look at That Sky, due out July 31 on Felte, and we are pleased to premiere it. Out of the din of distorted pads emerges a groove that bursts into a soaring melody at full speed, immersing you in a hook only to branch elsewhere. The video features the band performing at their practice space interspersed with shots of downtown Chicago before settling on a swamp for a fleeting instance of pastoral quiet. Check out the video below.

Alicia Gaines (vocals and bass) describes the video as follows: "Sometimes everything gets too close, even when things are good, and you get this screaming desire to run away. The song and video are both about feeling estranged from reality and choosing nothing over too much– the floor drops out, and you only have yourself to deal with. It was very strange to be focused on not only the video direction, but also safety precautions during this time."

Ganser is presently scheduled to tour with Algiers this December.

