Premiere: Gardens & Villa Announce New Album, Share New Video for “Disco Kitchen”

Photography by Wyndham Garnett



Los Angeles-based Indie rockers Gardens & Villa have announced a new album, Gordon Von Zilla Presents, due out August 14, and shared the video for the lead single "Disco Kitchen," which we are pleased to premiere. The video finds the group as a colorful cast of characters partaking in the simple transporting pleasures of a home kitchen as they dance and cook in footage resembling a home movie. The track itself is a timely anthem about home as a retreat, featuring bright synths, loping bass and circular rhythms to create a hypnotic groove. Check out the video below.

Chris Lynch of Gardens & Villa had this to say about the making of the video: "Releasing 'Disco Kitchen' during the quarantine is a coincidental match! We knew we couldn’t have a cast, so we had to become all the characters just the two of us. The video is the result of 5 nights of shooting and editing, when cooking in the kitchen became the new nightclub. When you live with someone in isolation night after night, the mundane becomes extravagant if you add some spice to the soup. The dormant fringes of our personalities came to life. At the end of the video the characters feed each other. A symbol for sharing simple joys with our friends and humanity. In time of global chaos, this remain the simplest care we all need to relate to."

Gordon Von Zilla Presents takes its name from one of the many eccentric alter-egos of the band's late beloved mentor, Richard Swift. The album features production by Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, another disciple of Swift.

