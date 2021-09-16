News

Premiere: Gaze is Ghost Shares New Video for “In Parentheses” New LP Lapis Cobalt Indigo Blue Out Now





Gaze is Ghost is the recording moniker of Northern Ireland musician Laura McGarrigle, along with Keith Mannion (Ireland) & Casey Miller (Scotland). Their fantastic recent album, Lapis Cobalt Indigo Blue sees the trio exploring folk and chamber pop in disarming and affecting ways. The newly-expanded lineup of the band enables a development of McGarrigle’s singular vision into a glorious and gorgeously coherent whole.

There aren’t many bands like Gaze is Ghost. The intelligence of the orchestration is unusual in what could be called the ‘singer-songwriter’ genre. Perhaps it veers towards chamber pop too, but wherever it makes its home, Gaze is Ghost is absolutely deserving of wider attention. Today, the band are back with the video for their single “In Parentheses,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“In Parentheses” is a piano ballad of real beauty, in which some exceptional synth and string augmentations serve to emphasize the power of the lyrics and vocal performance. Speaking about the song the band say, “The song is a paean of sorts to the different generations of women in my family and all the women whose stories have gone untold. Throughout history too many women have been relegated to the margins- their closest relationship to art being that of the silent muse, unable to express or develop their own artistic expression. Even today I feel there is less artistic weight given to spaces deemed traditionally feminine- the domestic and ‘everyday’. This song is an honoring of such spaces and the understated beauty they hold. I hope the video captures that.”

Watch the video below. Lapis Cobalt Indigo Blue is out now.

