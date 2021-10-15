News

Premiere: Geoffroy Shares New Video For “Strangers on a Train” Live Slow Die Wise Coming January 19

Photography by Alex Dozois



Canadian singer/songwriter Geoffroy is sharing his third full-length album early next year. Penned during isolation in 2020, his latest album sees Geoffroy going more contemplative than ever, taking inspiration from singer/songwriter touchstones like Nick Drake, Paul Simon, and Jeff Buckley. Accompanying the inward turn, Geoffroy also returns to the warm organic instrumentation and expressive live studio construction that animated his early days as an artist.

Fans last heard from Geoffroy with his latest single, “Strangers on a Train,” and today he’s back with a new video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Strangers on a Train” is a gentle exploration of love, loss, and moving on, meditating on the final moments of a deteriorating relationship. The mixture of folk and electronic production that brought Geoffroy’s last two albums to life is stripped back into warm and welcoming acoustic balladry, colored only by the addition of some keys, percussion, and guitar. Geoffroy sings honeyed lyrics imagining a future without his lover, a time when they will “...put on different faces / Act like strangers on a train.” The result is a taste of insular moon-lit balladry, offering beauty and melancholy in equal measure.

Meanwhile, the accompanying video marries Geoffroy’s emotive reverie with stirring visuals. Geoffroy says of the video, “Alex Dozois (who directed and edited this video) and I wanted to use this footage she had captured on different road trips we took across the province of Quebec during the pandemic. We wanted to make a video that felt like or mimicked a dream. Something that remained vague, moody, unattainable, and which reflected the introspective aspect of the song. We wanted to focus on the visuals rather than the narrative, and keep it at a slower pace. Alex is a very talented photographer with a unique aesthetic, which I wanted to put forward in this video. That’s why each shot almost feels like a photograph.”

Check out the song and video below. Live Slow Die Wise is due out on January 19th.

