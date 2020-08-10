Premiere: Girls In Synthesis Share Video for New Track “They’re Not Listening”
Now Here's An Echo From Your Future Due Out August 28 via Harbinger Sound
London-based experimental punk trio Girls In Synthesis have shared their new video for their track "They're Not Listening" off of their forthcoming LP Now Here's An Echo From Your Future, due out August 28 via Harbinger Sound, and we are pleased to premiere it. The video matches the intensity of the track's fuzzed out assault, capturing a raw performance of the group in stroboscopic black and white. Check out the video, as well as album cover and pre-order link below.
A press release for the single describes the track as "taking aim at career politics and the whims of government playing with the lives of people and their vulnerabilities."
Functioning as a DIY collective, Girls In Synthesis have been responsible for creating their own videos, photography, and records, as well as for creating collectible lyric and poetry books and running a postal mailing list for fans called Redux Faction. This will be the group's first proper full-length.
