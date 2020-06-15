News

All







Premiere: Gold Connections Share New Track “Iowa City” Iowa City Out Now

Photography by Kan Yotjan



Gold Connections are back with a new standalone single "Iowa City", their first self-released work, and we are pleased to premiere it. Following the group's ever evolving style, this track finds soft electronic drums branching out of the aether in a skeletal percussive arrangement that finds its flesh in the reflective voice of songwriter Will Marsh as he simultaneously longs for escape and return, the constancy of a dream deferred extending the promise of salvation. When the chorus hits, layers of guitars and a wailing harmonica ring out in a harmonic lament that remains steadfast, pushing forward while hoping some remnant of the past will be around the next bend. It's a doleful meditation on what it's like to reach one's limits and the wisdom that comes from arriving there, and a welcome venture into new sonic territory. Check out the track below.

On the making of the track, Marsh had this to say: "It's my highway song. I think it explores that liminal space between hope and dread, far-gone and yet still here, which emerges in the twilight of any kind of relationship. The American landscape, literally, becomes a place where that tension plays out. This was the first song I recorded in quarantine, so much of that feeling came from the sudden end of touring. Along with interpersonal loss, it became a break-up song about the open road itself. The melancholy of an obliterated past."

Gold Connections will be donating all June bandcamp sales to the National Bail Fund Network "in solidarity with everyone fighting on the front lines for racial and economic justce in America." Link to bail fund directory can be found here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.