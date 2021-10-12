Premiere: Gold & Youth Share New Single “Dying In LA”

News

Later this fall, Vancouver -based indie pop outfit Gold & Youth is sharing their sophomore record, Dream Baby, their first album in 8 years. Frontman and primary songwriter Matthew Lyall wrote the band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Beyond Wilderness in his apartment over the past several years. Bandmates Louise Burns (vocals, bass), Jeff Mitchelmore (drums), and Murray McKenzie (guitar) then added their own parts virtually.

In the isolated locale of his apartment, Lyle began to explore the dreams of the future and horrors of the present, finding comedy, tragedy, and solidarity in it all. Meanwhile, Dream Baby coalesced into a mix of stadium-ready bombast and isolated absurdist intimacy, mixing together art rock, new wave, indie pop, and singer/songwriter wit. The band introduced that combination this summer with “The Worse the Better” and “Maudlin Days (Robocop),” their first singles of the year. Today they’re back with another taste of the album, “Dying In LA,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Dying In LA” is a slick piece of soaring indie pop, full of pounding pianos, glimmering ‘80s tinged synths, and a mammoth sing-along chorus. The maximalist arena anthem style also gives Lyall space to deliver a standout vocal performance as he glides between the crooning verses and the echoing boom of the chorus. The results are sprawling and instantly striking, yet also delivered with a certain amount of finality and heartache befitting the title.

Check out the song and accompanying video early below, and pre-save the track here. Dream Baby is due out November 5th via Paper Bag Records.

