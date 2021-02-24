News

Premiere: Goldensuns Debut New Single, “Easy Love” New EP Coming 2021





The hazy indie rock of the Goldensuns is the perfect response to these cold winter days. Made up of the Meier brothers, Chase (vocals/bass), Jantzen (guitar), and Weston (drums), their sound is unerringly true to their name, offering up pure nostalgic California sunshine. Goldensuns has been building towards their latest upcoming EP with a series of new singles, “Denandra Moore” and "Can't Care Too Much", and “Cover It Up.” The band has returned with the newest single from the record, “Easy Love,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Once again returning to the band’s mix of California psych rock and indie rock melodies, Goldensuns drift through languid soundscapes on “Easy Love,” though this time with some newfound melanchholy. While quarantine hasn’t completely dimmed the band’s shimmering sound, Goldensuns aren’t immune to the hardships of the past few years. The song initially begins in a place that will likely be familiar for many listeners, especially as of late— As I get older my head falls to the floor / I don't have it in me to care anymore.“

However, the song quickly takes on a cautious hope, looking towards the world’s small beauties — “But the sun on the flowers is hard to ignore / Is it state of the art? Are you feeling inspired? / It’s easy love.” As the song hits the chorus the track bursts into color, with Chase’s washed-out vocals drifting off into blissful abandon. The animated music video, directed by Shane Gill, imitates this progression, as flowers bloom all over the grey cityscapes soundtracked by the song’s easygoing summer haze.

Goldensuns says of the song, "’Easy Love’ is a song about how perspective can shift everyday hardships in our minds into opportunity. We wanted to create a soundscape that reflected that—while the verses toil over the things that disconnect, the chorus washes them away, both sonically and also in its sentiment. The visual acts as a reminder that focusing on what we have in front of us can provide that shift allowing more of that positivity to bloom.” Check out the song and video below.