Premiere: Good Morning Bedlam Shares New Video for “Salt” New Album Lulu Is Out Today





Minneapolis-based indie folk trio Good Morning Bedlam is back today with their new album Lulu, their first since their 2018 release Like Kings. With their latest full-length effort, the band dedicated themselves to recreating the live-wire energy and unpredictable sound of their onstage presence. As frontman Izzak Elker describes, “We want to surprise our audience from song to song. Rather than creating our music to fit a genre, we allow it to be an outpouring of our own stories and unique sound.” Accompanying the new album, the band have also shared a new video for their album highlight “Salt,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Salt” sees bassist and co-founder Tori Elker take the lead, delivering a powerful vocal performance as the band gallops behind her. When they lock in together, Good Morning Bedlam sounds like a force of nature, a towering wave of driving guitar, fiddle, bass, and swelling brass accents. With each chorus the wave builds and Elker’s vocals grow more impassioned, soaring towards the track’s climax as she offers herself a compassionate hand of self-love and trust.

Tori says of the track, “I can’t tell you how important the Salt music video is to me! The directors Sarah and Erik really outdid themselves with how they were able to represent all of the feelings I had when I wrote the song. I love that people get to see a visual representation of my feelings. My favorite part is the twist at the end, where you find that all along what you are truly discovering in life is yourself. For me, the journey of self-love has been painful and joyful at the same time, and we are incredibly excited to share a video that helps express that.”

Watch the video below. Lulu is out everywhere today.

