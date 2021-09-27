News

Premiere: Good Posture Shares New Video For “Last Time” Changin’ EP Coming October 22th via Feetrip Records

Photography by Charlotte Hennrich



Later this fall, Good Posture, the self-produced project of British multi-instrumentalist Joel Randles, is sharing his debut EP, Changin’. Writing and recording from his bedroom studio, Randles combines his talent for pop melody with synth-laden soundscapes and intimate washes of guitar, creating vivid technicolor indie pop.

He debuted in 2018 and 2019 with a series of self-released singles, but says he hopes to explore new territory with his debut. As Randles explains, “The Changin’ EP was the first chance to write a real cohesive set of songs with some type of theme. As the title implies the EP is about change, and finally becoming okay that my whole adult life everything around me has been changing so rapidly.”

Randles already announced the EP along with its title track and today he’s back with the video for his latest single, “Last Time,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Last Time,” the EP’s opener, brings Randle’s music straight from his bedroom to the dancefloor. His ever-dreamy vocals soar above chiming synth melodies, driving tempos, and an irresistible bassline, all interlocking to find a midpoint between floating dream pop and instantly catchy synth pop. The upbeat turn places Randle’s newest work in the same gauzy pop vein as bands like Hippo Campus while retaining his music’s intimate feel.

He says of the track, “Wanting to write something with a higher tempo, this was the first song I had tried in this style, aiming for something more poppy and something you could start dancing to. I was also experimenting with writing catchy choruses which isn’t something I have done in my previous work. Following the theme of change on the EP, the song is a self monologue about always moving around and trying to convince myself that leaving a place is not always the answer, to be more content with what I have.”

Check out the song and video below and watch for the Changin’ EP, coming October 22th via Feeltrip Records.

