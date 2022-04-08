News

Premiere: Grace Joyner Shares New Single "Lioness"





Charleston-based singer/songwriter Grace Joyner makes swooning and delicate dream pop, infused with timeless pop sensibilities. She first made her debut back in 2016 with her album, Maybe Sometimes - In C, and later returned following a lengthy hiatus in 2020 with her sophomore record, Settle In, produced by Wolfgang Zimmerman (Band of Horses, Susto, Brave Baby).

Earlier this year she returned with a handful of new singles, “Lovers Do” and “Vampira,” expanding upon her retro-infused stylings with swooning meditations on heartbreak and longing. Today she’s back with another new single, “Lioness,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Joyner’s latest effort offers both gentle beauty and expansive drama, reviving the lilting feel of timeless mid-century radio pop. Yet, the track stil feels exceedingly fresh, the kind of song that could be a lost classic or a heart-stirring work of revival. However, despite the track’s gentle waltzing feel, it proves far from romantic, instead meditating on a falling out between two loves. Joyner’s reflections find her at first faithful and steadfast, then biting and angry. She muses, “Guess that my consistence / Made it easier for you to stand / And walk around with no spine / Don’t regret it / Not a second / Won’t even acknowledge it / Just go on and live your life / Can’t even look at you.”

Joyner says of the track, “I wrote this song from a pretty intense place of hurt following a falling out with a friend and former love. I think certain people come into our lives and their very existence challenges us. When you love someone I think it can be easy to make yourself smaller or lessen your power because you don’t want to challenge them so much they might not stick around. I’m working on not doing that anymore. We can take the challenge and rise to the occasion and grow as a person or we can dip out. He dipped out. I was hurt. I wrote this song.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.

