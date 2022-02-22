News

All





Premiere: GRAE Shares New Single “Forget You” Debut LP Whiplash Is Out April 15th

Photography by Luis Mora



This spring, Toronto-based alt pop singer/songwriter GRAE is set to share her debut LP, Whiplash, due out April 15th. Her latest effort comes on the heels of her 2020 EP, Permanent Maniac, and sees her dissecting and reinterpreting her ‘80s new wave influences, transforming them into hazy and intimate alt pop. Last month, she shared her first single of the year, “Room In The Desert,” and today she has followed with her new single, “Forget You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Forget You” is a mesmerizing three-minute encapsulation of a fractured, dysfunctional relationship, the kind that is best forgotten. Spacey production, twinkling guitar lines, and understated percussion introduce the track as GRAE traces the boundaries of a romanticized toxic love affair, capturing the longing and the heartbreak that comes with breaking off an unhealthy relationship. She begs, “Maybe baby you can forget me / And I’ll forget you / It’s what we gotta do.” She weaves her story of heartbreak with entrancing emotive weight, yet delivers it in a featherlight arrangement, laced with a smokey and intimate vocal performance.

GRAE explains of the song, “‘Forget You’ was written when I finally decided to let go of a relationship I romanticized. This person no longer served me, yet I still found myself caught up in the nostalgia of it all, looking back on our time spent together with rose-coloured glasses. Whenever I tried to move on, I still thought about them. We always found our way back to each other and it never ended well. They weren’t good for me and had bad habits. I made their issues my own, tried to fix them, tried to be their savior. They held me back from pursuing new relationships and exploring new things. This song was therapeutic and emotional for me to write. A release of all these emotions I had been feeling for years. I felt sad writing it because as much as I knew I had to let them go, a part of me didn’t want to, but this song is goodbye to them and our failed attempt at love.”

Check out the song early below. Whiplash is out everywhere on April 15th.

<p>