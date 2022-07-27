News

Premiere: Grand Canyon Shares New Video for "Forevermore" New LP Forevermore Out October 7th

Photography by Tristan Sherfield



LA-based outfit Grand Canyon have conjured a style that feels intentionally lost in time, drawing on the touchstones of the ‘60s and ‘70s. At their emotional heights, they operate at the intersection of majestic heartland rock and Americana, recalling Springsteen’s swaggering rock style, Tom Petty’s openhearted warmth, and fellow revivalists The War On Drugs’ heady drama. After debuting in 2018 with Le Grand Cañon and following it up with their 2019 EP, Yesterday’s News, the band are back this fall with their third release, Forevermore.

The band have already shared the record’s lead single, “Heart of Gold,” and its title track, and today they’ve shared the video for “Forevermore,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Forevermore,” the band delivers a driving anthem, propelled forward by rollicking rhythms and expansive melodies. The band effortlessly captures the strident, defiant spirit that runs underneath Springsteen and Petty’s best songwriting, combining it with a jangling West Coast pop sensibility. Meanwhile, the lyrics capture an ascendant hopeful element, one that gives the track its own comforting warmth beneath the soaring melodies一“I’ll be your rock/I’ll free your soul/Yeah we can ride these storms forevermore/You can be my/Light in the dawn/I’ll be yours forevermore.”

Fittingly, the track also serves as a focal point for what the album would become. As the band explains, “‘Forevermore’ is one of those tracks that we always believed in. At a point where we would’ve given up on other songs, we kept re-writing and re-recording it, cause we always thought there was something special about it. In a way, it ended up being a sort of anchor track for this set of songs. Everything else on the album is in some way linked to this song, so it made sense to honor it by naming the album after it.

‘Forevermore’ is about love and a faith in love that can stand the test of time and weather storms. Something I think we can all relate to these past couple of years. We recorded six different versions of this song dating back to November of 2016, so it truly has been the ‘battle of forevermore.’ Hopefully, they will all become available on a career-spanning box set in 30 years!”

The band continues, saying of the video, “...we were inspired by Bob Dylan’s ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ and Coldplay’s ‘Yellow.’ We wanted to do something very simple but visually stunning that was a one take at a very specific time of day sort of thing. We filmed it in the hills of Glendale, California. We shot the video forward and then reversed it so the cards would appear as if they were flying into Casey’s hands. There was a lot of math involved in figuring out the timing of everything which wouldn’t have been so hard if not for the two songwriters working it out.”

Check out the song and video below. Forevermore is out everywhere on October 7th.

