Premiere: grandson Debuts New Single "We Did It!!!" Death of an Optimist Out December 4 On Fueled By Ramen





Alternative singer/songwriter grandson, a.k.a. Jordan Benjamin, has released his newest single “We Did It!!!” The Canadian-American is gearing up for the release of his debut record, Death of an Optimist, sporting cosigns from rock royalty like Tom Morello and progressive voices like Bernie Sanders, along with collaborations from Travis Barker and Mike Shinoda. With his debut, Benjamin explores the area between hope and apathy, urgent anger and frustration. His sound is similarly ambitious, incorporating elements of alternative rock, hip hop, and electronic music into a cathartic and anthemic blend.

The full album is subtly divided between the A and B sides, the former representing the perspective of grandson and the latter the album’s antagonist, “X”. “We Did It!!!" opens up the X side of the record with a strident tone, taking on political apathy with a delightfully sarcastic bent. Benjamin satarizes the privileged position of those who offer tweets and token participation but do little else, saying, “I’m gonna pat myself on the back / Cuz I did the bare minimum / Where the fuck is my medal? / Tweeting from my brand new condominium.”

The antagonist of the story is completely aware of that complacency as they celebrate on the chorus, insisting “I’m gonna get away with it! / I’m gonna be a winner / I’m gonna get away / Cause the rich get richer, the sick get sicker.” The message is even more poignant in the aftermath of the 2020 election, when so many seem ready to “go back to normal.” Amidst this, Benjamin’s mix of electronics and alt rock updates the power chord rock style with thumping electronic percussion and an explosive chorus. Benjamin joins the ranks of other genre-blurring creatives, mixing and matching influences from around a diverse spectrum for a result that feels uniquely his own.

Benjamin says of the track, "'We Did It!!!' kicks off the X side of the album hard. It comes in with an ‘Oh you think this would be easy? You thought you could fire off a couple of hot takes on Twitter and change this generation's old, trillion dollar way we do things around here?' It’s apathetic and kinda scared in the first verse, then arrogant and smug in the way these fucking know it all GOP fart smellers like Matt-fucking-Gaetz and Donald Trump are in the chorus; then it’s ruthlessly sarcastic in verse 2 and threatening in the bridge. It’s like being jumped by all your negative thoughts ganging up on you at once on your way home from the grocery store."

Benjamin articulated those themes himself on October 30 with a pop-up art installation. Two coffins were placed in LA and branded as Death of an Optimist. When opened they were filled with optimism-killing paraphernalia, from Trump to COVID, to global warming. With “We Did It!!!" grandson gives a sobering reminder of what’s at stake in the wake of the 2020 election and delivers a ripping track in its own right. Check out the song below and be on the lookout for Death of an Optimist, out December 4 on Fueled by Ramen.