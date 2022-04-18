News

Premiere: Grocer Shares New Single “Calling Out” Sophomore Album, Numbers Game Out May 6th via Grind Select

Photography by Emily Burtner



Philly band Grocer make offbeat indie art punk, characterized by dissonant pop instincts, darting rhythms, and three distinct vocalists, courtesy of bassist Danielle Lovier, drummer Cody Nelson, and guitarist Nicolas Rahn, along with additional guitar work from Emily Daly. Together, the band displays a magnetic talent for idiosyncratic indie rock, taking recognizable elements from ‘90s rock and Britpop touchstones and reframing them in inventive new contexts.

Grocer debuted back in 2020 with their first album, Little Splash, and followed last year with Delete If Not Allowed, a tight four-song EP that showcased the band’s latest winding rabbit holes. As of late, they’ve been teasing their upcoming sophomore record, Numbers Game, first with the record’s lead single, “Pick a Way,” and then with their follow-up, “Mountain Home.” Today, Grocer are back yet again with their latest single, “Calling Out,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Calling Out” finds the band lamenting the grinding world of the service industry, captured in frenetic style thanks to the track’s agile rhythms and crazed guitar work. The band’s chaos makes for an undeniably catchy work of indelible indie rock, with their frayed nerves and unhinged style steadily ratcheting up the tension. Each member locks into a call and response groove, asking each other “What’s the point?” Finally, Lovier declares “I don’t wanna fucking do this,” launching the band into the track’s delightfully wild finale. Anybody who has worked in food service will relate.

As Lovier explains, “‘Calling Out’ came out of many frustrating years spent working in the restaurant industry and finally hitting my breaking point during the pandemic. We decided to produce a video ourselves that reflected that experience with the help of a few friends. It was very cathartic to run around Philly in these off-brand costumes lamenting the 9-5 grind.”

Check out the song and video below. Numbers Game is out everywhere on May 6th via Grind Select.

