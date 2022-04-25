News

Premiere: Gus Englehorn Shares New Single “Run Rabbit Run” Sophomore LP Dungeon Master Due Out April 29th via Secret City Records





Later this week, Montreal singer/songwriter Gus Englehorn is set to debut his sophomore LP, Dungeon Master, out via Secret City Records. Arriving after his 2020 debut record, Death & Transfiguration, Englehorn’s latest record is a fascinating dose of outsider indie rock, carried by Englehorn’s yelping vocals, gleefully offbeat songwriting, and darting melodies. The fantastically weird full record is out on Friday, but ahead of the album release Englehorn has shared one last single, “Run Rabbit Run,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Run Rabbit Run” is a rollicking rock track, one that perfectly encapsulates Engelhorn’s idiosyncratic songwriting. Englehorn’s reedy vocals come out in a dizzying tumble, snowballing into a stomping rush of violent and surreal lyricism. The track skitters between its barrelling opening and a dreamy psych folk mid-section, packing each moment with new surprises and a singular sense of style.

Yet beneath the track’s strange allure, it offers a surprisingly dark story. As Englehorn describes, “This one is another story I dreamt up about someone who gets arrested on one of those boardwalks on the East coast, like New Jersey’s Wildwoods. Down at the police station, the man is beaten by the cops and begins to dream he is the police dog chasing a rabbit in the countryside. So this one is about police brutality, I suppose.”

Check out the song and video below. Dungeon Master is due out April 29th via Secret City Records.

