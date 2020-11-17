News

Premiere: HAERTS Debuts New Single, “It’s Too Late” Dream Nation Coming March 12





Brooklyn and Berlin-based indie pop duo HAERTS have released their latest single, “It’s Too Late,” premiering with Under The Radar. The band emerged from relative silence with their first single since 2018, October’s “For the Sky,” which saw the band bring on Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear for guest vocals. Now, along with their newest single, the duo of Nini Fabi (vocals) and Ben Gebert (keyboards, guitars) are announcing their third album, Dream Nation, coming March 12th, 2021.

Whereas the band’s penchant for pop hooks sometimes earned them comparisons to a more electropop inclined Fleetwood Mac, with their latest album the duo was more influenced by the triphop of Portishead and Lamb. As the band puts it, “We went into the studio without setting limits or parameters other than that we wanted to make a record that moves you emotionally and physically. We wanted it to feel like an invitation into the strange and fantastical night time world, like the songs they play just before the lights come on, when the party is almost over, and the polish is gone." The result is a more nocturnal and percussive take on the band’s style.

“It’s Too Late” is a great example of how well this approach works for the duo. The vibrant drumming, steady bass groove, and earworm hook make for an eminently danceable turn for HAERTS. Yet, the piano, guitar licks, and Fabi’s rich vocals all keep the sound of the track organic and inviting. The listener is drawn into the late night dancefloor of the track as Fabi laments a failed romantic connection, bringing together introspective lyrics with the sweeping dopamine rush of the instrumental.

Nini Fabi says of the track, "We wrote and tracked the song the last night of recording the album in New Orleans, and we wanted it to feel like a late night dance track. I think it captures that sentimental feeling of looking back and asking, did I give enough, did I love enough, did I feel enough, but in the moment it’s all good, because the night isn’t over and until it is you can dance to the music to forget.” Listen to the track below and get a taste of the band’s exciting new direction ahead of the March 12 release of Dream Nation.