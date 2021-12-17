Premiere: Half Catholic Share New Video for “What’s Good Is Gone”

News

Rockford, IL-based indie pop outfit Half Catholic only formed last year, with singer/guitarist John Tallman and drummer Jacob Verble bringing on bassist Daniel Edmunds and lead guitarist Hayden Sweet. In the year since, the band has shared their vintage doo-wop throwback debut single, “Slow Down” and followed this fall with another track, “What’s Good Is Gone.” Today they’re back with an accompanying video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“What’s Good Is Gone” is pure power pop songwriting at its finest. Sweet and sentimental lyrics, sticky melodies, and a distinctly ‘90s indie feel all make the song shine. The wonderfully warm harmonies do belie hints of heartache though, as the lyrics of the track reflect on broken trust and a fractured friendship. The results are instantly relatable and surprisingly affecting, delivering on irresistible melodies while still tugging at your heartstrings.

Tallman says of the track, “Years ago I saw Teenage Fanclub in Madison, WI and I noticed (singer/guitarist) Norman Blake capo’d his 5th fret for much of the set. Of course, I did the same thing the next day and the initial idea for “what’s good is gone” started. I forgot about the idea for a long time but ended up finishing the song when we got Half Catholic going. The song is about trying to get through to someone who doesn’t want to hear it, only to realize it just isn’t gonna happen. Unfortunately, I’ve lost some close friendships over the past few years and I chose this song to channel some of those feelings. We recorded it ourselves in our home studio and sent it off to Studio 601 in Austin, TX where our friends Eric Harrison and Michael Ingber further produced and mixed it for us.”

Watch the video below. You can also check out the band’s accompanying Q&A where they go into the song’s musical inspirations and what’s next for the band.

How did the band first get together?

Jacob (drums) and I (John, vocals/guitar) have played together for about 10 years. Our previous band broke up in 2019 and we started writing immediately after and never looked back. We added Dan (bass) and Hayden (lead guitar) in the last year and have been steady ever since.

Which artists have inspired your sound and writing?

We owe a lot to 90s bands like Weezer, Teenage Fanclub, Fountains of Wayne, and Superdrag but I’m also super into XTC, The Beach Boys and The Beatles.

Is there a story behind the lyrics for “What’s Good Is Gone”?

The song is about falling out with a long-term friend. Sometimes there isn’t much you can do to preserve the relationship and sticking around for the sake of the good old days can be self destructive.

Do you have any interesting stories from the new video for “What’s Good Is Gone”?

We shot it at our friends Betsy and Airrin’s farm in the middle of nowhere on a hot July day. My mother in law, Karen let me borrow her Mercedes convertible which was super cool. It was so hot that as soon as you’d finish a Miller High Life you would sweat out the alcohol.

Other than music, how have you been spending the pandemic? What things are inspiring you creatively?

We’ve really mostly just worked on music throughout the pandemic. I have been inspired by this new wave of Beatlemania thanks to the Get Back documentary. Also really liked the new Edgar Wright film “Last Night In Soho”.

What are your plans for 2022?

Aside from playing shows around the Midwest, we’re gonna be recording a lot and should have an EP out in time for summer while we continue to iron out songs for a full-length album in the not so near future.