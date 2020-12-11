News

All





Premiere: Halo Kitsch Debuts Video For “Do You Feel Like a Sinner Yet?” Watch The Video Below

Photography by Dillion Jordan



LA-based alt pop singer Halo Kitsch has debuted the video for her newest single, “Do You Feel Like a Sinner Yet?” debuting with Under the Radar. The fresh new voice in alt pop came onto the scene this year with a string of singles, the latest of which is the smokey "Do You Feel Like A Sinner Yet?" At only 25 years old, Kitsch has been writing music since she was a teen, but only recently made her debut after dropping out of college to pursue music, turning the pain of her song’s characters and turning them into fiery anthems.

“Do You Feel Like a Sinner Yet?” is a towering alt pop single, casting Kitsch as both the victim and antagonist in a toxic relationship. The acoustic instrumentation initially, casts a subdued mood, one that quickly fills out with finger snaps and whistles for a sensual tone. As the song approaches its climax though, it hits a powerful pop crescendo complete with stadium-ready guitar soloing, an anthemic stomp, and Kitsch’s soaring vocal talents. The video sports a similar progression, beginning with a classic road trip romance that quickly turns sensual and sinister.

Kitsch explains of the video, “Making my first ever music video was beyond awesome. We had the literal dream team, from our male lead to our make-up artist. I met both Brandon Gray (amazing actor/photographer/musician and Wilhemina model) and Sierra Kohn (professional SFX make up artist) at parties years ago, and just Dm'd them on a whim with my fingers crossed. My very own sister, Jordan Kerns, an actress and screenplay writer herself, paused the preliminary phases of her own feature film in the making to co-direct her first music video. She teamed up with my dear friend and talented director Avid Eghabli, an Irianian-American filmmaker who has worked in the industry for over five years.”

She continues, “In high school, while studying photography, I fell in love with the work of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. I came across their photo shoot with Naomi Campbell and as a young bi-racial woman it instantly sparked fiery inspiration. I have wanted to emulate that famous shoot since. Obviously looking up to those icons as our influence set the bar really high and I was embarrassingly Type A during the shooting process with self-imposed pressure to do it justice and make it our own. That's why it meant so much to me to have the best team. Cameron [Sands] was a straight saint with the amount of bitching I did over his shoulder. Truly these people gave me the greatest gift by believing in me.” Check out the song and video below.