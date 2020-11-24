Premiere: Harvey McLaughlin Debuts New Video For “Ghosts On Mars”

News

Harvey McLaughlin is releasing his newest video, a neon-drenched sci-fi accompaniment to “Ghosts on Mars.” McLaughlin’s latest album, October’s Rascality, is a refreshingly loose take on New Orleans jazz, bouncy piano rock, and schlocky Misfits-style monster stories. McLaughlin first conceived of the combination with his solo debut Tabloid News and its follow-up the 2019 EP Automaton. An obvious antecedent is Warren Zevon’s classic “Werewolves of London” but McLaughlin puts a self-aware and offbeat spin with song titles like “I Was a Teenage Yeti” or “The Amazing Mole Boy.”

“Ghosts on Mars” is a delightful piano rave-up track, backed by an upbeat horn section and classic R&B flavor. McLaughlin’s frenetic vocal performance is electric and filled with unique character, selling every bit of the Martian-centric material. The video, McLaughlin’s first video for Rascality, pays tribute to the vintage B-movie dine-in fare that McLaughlin holds so close to his heart. The wild energy of the song translates well into McLaughlin’s world of sock puppet personas, VHS-era visuals, and plastic ray guns. And, as McLaughlin is quick to note, “no Martians or puppets were harmed in the making of this piece.”

McLaughlin describes the video as "A love thing for every girl I've ever dated who was more busy with college than paying attention to me. They were getting their Bachelor's, while I was spending my financial aid on J&B scotch, Lightnin’ Hopkins records and other party supplies. Keeping with my irrational love of all things B film, we assembled a top team of creative individuals to concoct this fevered display of sci-fi revelry. Here’s a sweaty ray gun blast of rave-up gospel flying saucery that oozes from every frame, just for you.” Check out the video below and listen to Rascality, out now on Saustex Records.