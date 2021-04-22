News

Premiere: Held By Trees Debut New Single “In the Trees” Debut Album Out Later This Year





Doesn’t the world need more beauty, more calm, more peace in these days? We certainly think so. Step forward into Held By Trees, whose debut single we are proud to premiere today. Born of a love for the music of Talk Talk and Mark Hollis and featuring many of the musicians who made the sessions for Hollis and the band’s landmark albums so groundbreaking - just look at the cast list below - Held By Trees is deserving of wide and close attention. As much as it is a project formed from a love of the natural (and Mark Hollis), it is much more than a mere tribute. This is timely, important, beautiful music designed to make you pause, listen, reflect and then move forward with purpose. If “In the Trees” is anything to go by, the release of the band’s debut full-length album looks like being one of the landmark musical events of 2021.

The song itself has a languid, relaxed feel. It’s driven by a smooth groove and a beautiful augmentation of guitar with clarinets and other woodwinds. It lopes along in a stately manner and, upon its end, you want to listen again, left yearning for more. Under the Radar certainly is.

About the single, David Joseph comm ents, “In the Trees was the logical choice to be our first single as it was the first piece I came up with for the project. The guitar and piano are the original parts from last spring - first and only takes. For me it captures my frame of mind since the first lockdown was called; a new more spacious place. I am trying to practice what the Japanese call ‘Shinrin-Yoku’ which is best translated as ‘forest bathing.’ I live next to a nature reserve to go there every day and get into the trees. This piece evokes the twisting branches and strange melancholy I feel in the company of trees.” Check out the track below and watch for the band’s forthcoming debut later this year.

David Joseph - Piano, Electric Guitar,

Baritone Acoustic

Robbie McIntosh - Dobro Guitar

Martin Ditcham - Drums & Percussion

Ben Taylor - Double Bass

Andreas Panayi - Flute & Clarinet

Laurence Pendrous - Harmonium

Chris Mears - Bowed Guitars