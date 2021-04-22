Premiere: Held By Trees Debut New Single “In the Trees”
Debut Album Out Later This Year
Doesn’t the world need more beauty, more calm, more peace in these days? We certainly think so. Step forward into Held By Trees, whose debut single we are proud to premiere today. Born of a love for the music of Talk Talk and Mark Hollis and featuring many of the musicians who made the sessions for Hollis and the band’s landmark albums so groundbreaking - just look at the cast list below - Held By Trees is deserving of wide and close attention. As much as it is a project formed from a love of the natural (and Mark Hollis), it is much more than a mere tribute. This is timely, important, beautiful music designed to make you pause, listen, reflect and then move forward with purpose. If “In the Trees” is anything to go by, the release of the band’s debut full-length album looks like being one of the landmark musical events of 2021.
The song itself has a languid, relaxed feel. It’s driven by a smooth groove and a beautiful augmentation of guitar with clarinets and other woodwinds. It lopes along in a stately manner and, upon its end, you want to listen again, left yearning for more. Under the Radar certainly is.
About the single, David Joseph comments, “In the Trees was the logical choice to be our first single as it was the first piece I came up with for the project. The guitar and piano are the original parts from last spring - first and only takes. For me it captures my frame of mind since the first lockdown was called; a new more spacious place. I am trying to practice what the Japanese call ‘Shinrin-Yoku’ which is best translated as ‘forest bathing.’ I live next to a nature reserve to go there every day and get into the trees. This piece evokes the twisting branches and strange melancholy I feel in the company of trees.” Check out the track below and watch for the band’s forthcoming debut later this year.
David Joseph - Piano, Electric Guitar,
Baritone Acoustic
Robbie McIntosh - Dobro Guitar
Martin Ditcham - Drums & Percussion
Ben Taylor - Double Bass
Andreas Panayi - Flute & Clarinet
Laurence Pendrous - Harmonium
Chris Mears - Bowed Guitars
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces The Protest Issue with Japanese Breakfast and HAIM on the Covers (News) — Japanese Breakfast, HAIM, Julien Baker, Wolf Alice, Tegan and Sara, Arlo Parks, Fleet Foxes, Jessie Ware, Shamir, Lucy Dacus, Valerie June, David Byrne, Julian Casablancas, The Strokes, Amelia Bauer, Brittany Campbell, Devon Gilfillian, Phoebe Bridgers, The Decemberists, The Avalanches, Andy Bell, CHAI, Deep Sea Diver, Future Islands, Goat Girl, Cassandra Jenkins, Lost Girls, Jenny Hval, Lost Horizons, Middle Kids, Still Corners, This Is the Kit, Tunng, The Weather Station, Helena Deland, Dry Cleaning, Ela Minus, Lael Neale, Squid, Billy Bragg, Thurston Moore, Adrian Younge, Algiers, Arlissa, Beauty Pill, Bedouine, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Braids, Chicano Batman, Jarvis Cocker, Cults, Dan Deacon, The Dears, DIIV, Sad13, Speedy Ortiz, Steve Earle, Ezra Furman, Ganser, Hatchie, illuminati hotties, The Invisible, Madeline Kenney, Kelly Lee Owens, Hamilton Leithauser, Local Natives, Colin Meloy, Moby, Mxmtoon, Oceanator, Piroshka, Porridge Radio, Natalie Prass, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Pussy Riot, Soccer Mommy, Bartees Strange, Moon Taxi, Sharon Van Etten, Jess Williamson, Mogwai, Arab Strap, Bernice, Django Django, Field Music, Jane Weaver, The Mountain Goats
- Lydia Ainsworth Shares Video For New Song “Cake” (News) — Lydia Ainsworth
- Premiere: Held By Trees Debut New Single “In the Trees” (News) — Held By Trees
- Gary Numan Shares New Song “Now and Forever” (News) — Gary Numan
- Watch Bartees Strange Perform a Cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” (News) — Bartees Strange, Bon Iver
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.