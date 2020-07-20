News

Premiere: Helvetia Share New Track “How Does It Feel?” This Devastating Map Due Out August 7 via Joyful Noise Recordings





Portland-based experimental indie group Helvetia have shared their new single, "How Does It Feel?," off of their forthcoming album This Devastating Map, due out August 7 via Joyful Noise, and we are pleased to premiere it. The track is a flash in the pan meditation of self questioning set to a warmly plodding rhythm cycling back on itself. Check out the track, as well as pre-order link below.

On the making of the track, frontman Jason Albertini had this to say: "I was wondering about my depression and how it seems a really unreasonable friend that always decides to go off at the worst times, and the strategies I would use if I had a chance to talk it out with this friend. But basically having these manipulations backfire on me."

Previously Helvetia shared the album's first single, “Reaktor,” with an accompanying video. “Reaktor” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Albertini has been in Helvetia since the band’s inception in 2005. From then on, he’s included a rotating cast of band members and collaborators, including newest members Steve Gere and Samantha Stidham.

You can pre-order the album here.

